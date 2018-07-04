Vote for Fast Company’s summer read

Summer is the perfect time to unplug and lose yourself in a good book. The best books change the way we view the world, how we interact with others, and maybe even the direction of our lives. And since work is such a big part of life, great books often have an impact on our work lives, too. So to kick off the summer vacation season, Fast Company is launching our Summer Book Club.

How it will work

Inspired by the “One Book, One New York” program, we’re asking readers to vote from a list of four books for the one that we’ll all read together this summer. Voting is open via a Twitter poll from 8 a.m. ET from Wednesday, July 4 to 5 p.m. ET Monday, July 9. The book with the most votes wins!

Over July and August, Fast Company staffers from our editorial, social, photo teams, and beyond will join Fast Company readers in reading the selected book. We’ll post our thoughts and invite readers to join in fun events, including a possible live chat with the author.

The books we’re nominating

The Attention Merchants by Tim Wu

Praise from FC staff: It’s about the fight for our attention, from old school newspapers to Facebook. Wu pushes readers to think in a fresh way about the whiplash changes reshaping media.

Five Days at Memorial by Sheri Fink

Praise from FC staff: For starters, it’s pretty incredible journalism that explores the relationship between a group of coworkers in a severe crisis, trying to balance organizational and personal responsibility. It’s also just excellent, gripping writing that touches on severe weather and climate change, urbanism, crisis management issues.