Tobacco money fuels controversial pro-Trump policy group

The country’s second-biggest tobacco company has been a top funder of the controversial “dark money” organization created to promote President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, according to a MapLight review.

Reynolds American Inc., which manufactures Newport and Camel cigarettes, disclosed last week that it donated $1.5 million to America First Policies in 2017. Created by former Trump campaign officials, the nonprofit has faced criticism for the racist, anti-Muslim, and anti-Semitic views expressed by its staff.

While America First Policies raised $26 million last year, three Fortune 500 companies said earlier this month that they would no longer give money to the organization after MapLight reported on their donations. Two officials have left the group in recent weeks.

The donation from Reynolds is the largest known contribution to America First Policies, which does not disclose its donors to the public. Reynolds also gave $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. Cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Dark money groups are often used to disguise the support for candidates or officeholders from unsavory industries,” said Brendan Fischer, a lawyer at the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C. “Trump may not want to be publicly associated with the tobacco industry, but the tobacco industry certainly wants Trump’s support for their agenda.”

Reynolds American and America First Policies did not respond to questions from MapLight.