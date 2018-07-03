Can your sunscreen protect you without killing marine life?

The Hawaii ban won’t take effect until January 2021, but it’s already causing a wave of disruption that’s affecting sunscreen manufacturers, retailers, and the medical community.

For starters, several other municipalities have already or could soon join Hawaii’s effort. In May, the Caribbean island of Bonaire announced a ban on chemicals sunscreens, and nonprofits such as the Sierra Club and Surfrider Foundation, along with dive industry and certain resort groups, are urging legislation to stop sunscreen pollution in California, Colorado, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Marine nature reserves in Mexico already prohibit oxybenzone-containing sunscreens, and the U.S. National Park Service website for South Florida, Hawaii, U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa recommends the use of “reef safe” sunscreens, which use natural mineral ingredients–zinc oxide or titanium oxide–to protect skin.

Makers of “eco,” “organic,” and “natural” sunscreens that already meet the new standards are seizing on the news from Hawaii to boost their visibility among the islands’ tourists–and to expand their footprint on the shelves of mainland retailers. This past spring, for example, Miami-based Raw Elements partnered with Hawaiian Airlines, Honolulu’s Waikiki Aquarium, the Aqua-Aston hotel group (Hawaii’s largest), and the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa to get samples of its reef-safe zinc-oxide-based sunscreens to their guests. “These partnerships have had a tremendous impact raising awareness about this issue,” says founder and CEO Brian Guadagno, who notes that inquiries and sales have increased this year.

“The day the ban was announced, a major retailer called to ask if all our SKUs were reef safe,” says Nova Covington, who founded the 14-year-old organic skincare company Goddess Garden, which sells its regulation-compliant sunscreen at nearly 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Whole Foods. In the coming year, she plans to increase the prominence of its “reef safe” messaging through its website, advertising, packaging, and in-store displays.

These manufacturers are even joining forces. Caroline Duell, founder and CEO of Morro Bay, California-based All Good, which has sold organic, reef-safe sunscreens since 2005, created the Safe Sunscreen Council last March. The coalition of small reef-friendly sunscreen makers has committed to using safe ingredients throughout their product lines. (All Good’s sales–under $5 million last year–are growing at about 50% annually, says Duell.)

Major brands, meanwhile, seem split on their response. Some are embracing the new regulation. A spokesperson for Edgewell Personal Care, which owns Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic, issued a statement saying that “currently, nearly two-thirds of Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic products are made without oxybenzone and octinoxate, and we have introduced both Banana Boat Simply Protect Baby and Kids Sunscreens and Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant Plus Sheer Touch and Weightless products, which are made without these ingredients.”