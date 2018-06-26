Cybersecurity pros are limiting their personal use of Facebook, survey says

About 65% of surveyed current and former attendees at the annual Black Hat USA security conference say they’re limiting their use of Facebook or not using it at all after the recent controversies over the company’s security practices, Black Hat reports .

The organization has surveyed its attendees on security matters annually since 2015, and the majority of those surveyed reported working in a computer security profession. This year’s survey generally found attendees pessimistic about the outlook for privacy and security.

Of those surveyed, 44% indicated they would keep their Facebook accounts but minimize use, 14% said they’ve never used the service over security concerns, and 7% said they planned to delete their accounts. Another 25% plan to use it regularly “with appropriate privacy settings,” while 10% said they’ve never used it due to lack of interest.

Among other findings from the survey: