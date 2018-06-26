Um, there’s a rock album entirely about Chris Farley’s “Tommy Boy”

Who: Dave Paulson.

Why we care: Paulson is a musician and entertainment reporter for The Tennesseean, but more importantly he is among the world’s biggest fans of Tommy Boy. You remember Tommy Boy, right? (If you’re over the age of 30.) It’s the apex of Farley/Spade team-ups, vaulting ahead of all the fine work the two did together on Saturday Night Live.

Although Original Shrek Chris Farley tragically passed away in 1998, before he and Spade ever revisited the film, Paulson is pushing Tommy Boy forward from its current station as TBS fodder. He recently composed an entire indie rock concept album about the film and put it out into the world. The nine-track Sandusky, Ohio includes songs like “Golden Child” and “My Old Man” that add some texture to Tommy Boy’s struggle to save his hometown and continue his father’s legacy. And surprise: It’s kind of a jam! The only disappointment? No elaborate “Fat Guy in a Little Coat” orchestral suite.

Watch a short video about the album below.