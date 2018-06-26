The FDA just approved its first marijuana-derived drug

The drug, Epidiolex, uses a marijuana derivative that is helpful in treating a rare form of epilepsy, Reuters reports. The drug is a highly purified version of the psychoactive compounds found in marijuana, and thus taking it will not result in the person getting high. The drug will be used to treat two types of childhood-onset epilepsy: Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome. In clinical trials, Epidiolex has been shown to better treat the seizures brought on by those types of illness. However, before patients can start to legally take Epidiolex, the Drug Enforcement Administration will need to recategorize its compounds from their current listing as Schedule 1 drugs. That move is expected to happen in the next 90 days.