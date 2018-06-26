Elon Musk is running a private school at SpaceX’s HQ

That’s according to a report from Ars Technica. The publication says the school’s name is Ad Astra, and it has been operating since around 2014. Pupils at the private school include Musk’s sons, some children of SpaceX employees, and some other children in the L.A. area. Currently, the school has around 50 students between the ages of 7 and 14. Students work in groups on topics of their choosing–and they can opt out of topics they don’t like. There is no grading either. As you would expect because the school was founded by Musk, there’s a heavy emphasis on math, science, engineering, and ethics.