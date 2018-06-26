Tech giants met U.S. intelligence officials to discuss the midterm election prep

Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oath, Snap, and Twitter met with U.S. intelligence officials to discuss preparations for the upcoming midterm elections, the New York Times reports. Facebook hosted the event, which the Times reported as being “tense.” That’s because the sharing of information was mostly one-sided, sources said, with tech companies disclosing the disinformation campaigns that they have seen on their platforms while representatives from the intelligence communities were unwilling or unable to share details of threats to look out for. Both U.S. intelligence agencies and tech companies are hoping to be better prepared to fight against the meddling of Russia in this year’s elections after the foreign power took advantage of tech platforms to spread disinformation in 2016.