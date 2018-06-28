Elon Musk’s OpenAI bots can kick your butt in Dota 2

Come August, a matchup of epic proportions will go down between humans and bots playing the popular team battle game Dota 2. And the machine players, built by Elon Musk’s research nonprofit OpenAI, may very well prevail.

In a victory hailed by Microsoft’s Bill Gates, a team of five AI bots beat their human counterparts in a practice tourney Monday. “That’s a big deal, because their victory required teamwork and collaboration – a huge milestone in advancing artificial intelligence,” Gates tweeted.

The OpenAI Five bots plan to take on professional players in Vancouver come August at The International, a tournament hosted by Valve, the online game’s developer.

Unlike board games such as chess and Go with a relatively simple board in full view of all players, games like Dota 2 capture more of the complexity of the physical world, making them an interesting challenge for AI systems.

The game features teams of five characters, known as heroes, attempting to conquer each other’s starting bases while moving across a complex world of magic, monsters, and weaponry.

“The hope is that systems which solve complex video games will be highly general, with applications outside of games,” they write.