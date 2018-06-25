Apple iOS 12 early look: How to install the beta software on your device

Apple announced its new iOS 12 operating system earlier this month, and the public beta became available Monday. The final version of iOS 12 will roll out to iPhone and iPad users this fall.

If you want to install the beta software, you’ll have to register your device with Apple. You can learn how to do this at Apple’s Beta Software Program site. Once your iPhone is registered, an available software update will become visible in your Settings. Just make sure you back up your data first, as betas sometimes act in unexpected ways.

iOS 12 contains some useful (or at least interesting) new features, including: