Anna Faris on why her show is making the leap from podcast to radio

Anna Faris is unqualified, at least according to the title of her wildly successful, book-spawning podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified . That lack of qualification, though, isn’t stopping the actress from teaming up with America’s largest audio company, iHeartMedia, to bring her hit podcast to Top 40 broadcast radio stations nationwide.

The podcast, which can usually be spotted near the top of the Apple Podcast charts, features Faris and her long-time friend and co-host Sim Sarna chatting with celebrities and “Hollywood types” ranging from her TV mom Alison Janney to director Lee Daniels to the current star of The Bachelorette. They all hand out “unqualified” advice to listeners who call into the show hoping for dating and relationship tips. “The show isn’t just all about laughs,” Faris says. “Yes, the show is goofy and silly and we play fun games with our celebrity guests, but when it comes to giving advice to our dear listeners we take that part seriously. We want to have fun, but also try to help people in every show. I know that’s a tall order, which is why we are still so unqualified.”

Now, Unqualified Media, run by Faris and Sarna, and iHeartMedia will produce a long-form version of the show to air weekends on the radio across Top 40 broadcast radio stations nationwide. Anna Faris is Unqualified will air on 30 iHeartMedia stations nationwide and will be promoted on more than 60. The show is also now officially part of the iHeartRadio Podcast Network, and its hosts will partner with the network to provide exclusive podcast content for iHeartRadio listeners.

“Being able to embarrass Sim to millions of new listeners is simply a dream come true,” Faris says.

This isn’t the first podcast to make the jump to terrestrial radio (the New York Times’s podcast The Daily can be heard in that space as well) but it does mark a potentially huge growth market for podcasts–which is just what iHeartMedia is banking on.

“Currently, only about a quarter of the U.S. population listens to podcasts on a monthly basis, while radio reaches 93% of the population,” explains Chris Peterson, the SVP of Podcasting at iHeartRadio. “This gives iHeartMedia an incredible opportunity to introduce engaging new audio content to the mainstream and really grow the entire podcast industry.”

While Faris’s show is listener-beloved on its own merits, this is very much a business decision for iHeartMedia. “Broadcast radio is a multi-billion dollar industry, compared to the entire podcast space which only generates slightly over $300 million, so of course there are great, new revenue opportunities anytime we can use radio’s reach to expand the listenership of a podcast,” explains Peterson.