TrumpHotels.org shows off accommodations at Trump’s detainment camps

When you click on the web address TrumpHotels.org , you’ll be taken to a website showing off the latest Trump properties, sort of.

The URL does not take visitors on a tour of the Trump International Hotels in Chicago, Vegas, or Vancouver, or the company’s luxury resorts and golf courses in Ireland and Scotland. Instead, the site takes viewers on a tour of the detainment camps that have been set up in response to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” and family separation immigration policies.

In addition to photos of the places where people are being held, the site also includes “Thoughts from Our Manager,” with highlights from Donald Trump’s own speeches. There are also links to various news stories, like “Here Are All The Times Donald Trump Insulted Mexico,” as well as links to the company’s handicap accessibility policy, Spanish-language program, and child accommodations.

As Gizmodo points out, the site URL was purchased on June 20, and while it’s unclear who the owner is, the content points to it being the work of some eagle-eyed political parodist who managed to find the one website within the Trump organization’s vast web holdings that hadn’t been purchased.