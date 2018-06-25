Sphero snaps up Specdrums, a crowdfunded music tech startup

Sphero, the robotics company that pivoted back from Disney-licensed toys to its roots in education earlier this year amid some steep cuts to its workforce, is branching out yet again—buying Specdrums, a startup that raised over $175,000 on Kickstarter to fund its music-enabled rings, for an undisclosed sum. Look for more such acquisitions by Sphero, which raised another $12 million earlier this month (for a total of $119 million).