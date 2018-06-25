Apple may finally bring noise cancellation to AirPods

Apple could be on the verge of fixing one of the most annoying things about AirPods (no, not the fact that you always lose them in your purse). According to a report from Bloomberg, the company may be introducing noise cancellation to its wireless earbuds. That means you’ll finally be able to hear every last word of your favorite podcast ( one of these , perhaps?) instead of having them drowned out by your fellow commuters loudly complaining about their commutes.

It was already announced that Apple will introduce water resistance so the AirPods can survive splashes of water and rain, if not a dip in the pool. According to Bloomberg‘s sources, the new AirPods will be part of a new higher-end version of the earbuds that will be water resistant, have noise cancellation, and have longer wireless range. Sorry, audiophiles: There’s no mention of whether the higher-end buds will also have improved audio quality to squeeze every bit of sound out of your Janelle Monae tunes.

No word on price yet, but since the company is reportedly rolling out higher-end buds, they will presumably have a higher-end price, too.