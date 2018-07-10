This is how you can prevent bias in how you pay employees

Pay disparities can creep into all manner of compensation decisions, from initial hire through performance bonuses and spot rewards. Aneeta Rattan, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the London Business School, researched the extent to which hiring managers’ bias impacts gender and race in STEM fields.

In a 2017 research report she coauthored, “Identical Applicant but Different Outcomes: The Impact of Gender Versus Race Salience in Hiring,” Rattan and her fellow researchers found that stereotypes can affect hiring and salary increase decisions. When CVs were shown to male undergraduate students in a series of experiments, they tended to treat those that made clear the applicant was a woman less favorably for a STEM job. When the CVs highlighted the fact that the applicant was Asian-American, the candidate was rated more favorably, even though the CVs were largely identical.

“In the first two studies, we found a direct effect, meaning that participants who were thinking about this candidate in terms of her gender rather than her race would have offered her less pay,” she says. In the third study, where participants read about the candidate based on gender, they found an indirect effect on pay. “What we found statistically was that the manipulation of describing her in terms of her gender versus race did impact the pay offers, but it was indirectly through the ratings of skill and hireability.”

A new survey from business advisory firm Willis Towers Watson finds that companies are facing growing pressure to improve their pay-for-performance programs and ensure that fair pay practices are in place throughout their compensation systems. Sixty percent of U.S. employers are planning to take some action this year to prevent bias in hiring and pay decisions. Several areas are being targeted for improvement:

44% are planning on or considering reevaluating their recruitment and promotion processes

42% are conducting a gender pay or pay equity diagnostic

33% are increasing communication of policies and benefits that promote an inclusive culture

Closing the gap

Inequity in pay decisions across various populations within a company damages the relationship between employer and employee, says diversity consultant Jennifer Brown, author of Inclusion: Diversity, the New Workplace and the Will to Change. The message that it sends to already underrepresented communities is that they’re less welcome based on their identity. Employees who are affected find it “a struggle to bring your full self to work,” she says.

Pay gaps often start with the hiring process. Brown says it’s increasingly common—and in some states, against the law—to ask about salary history in hiring. This helps prevent those who have traditionally been underpaid from widening their salary gap with every move or promotion, she says.