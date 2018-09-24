beGlammed gets a tech makeover as the on-demand beauty wars heat up

In 2014, makeup artist Maile Pacheco launched an Uber-like app for beauty services called beGlammed . The idea was for women to schedule a hair or makeup appointment on their smartphone, and a professional would show up at their door with a hairdryer and eyeliner in tow, as if by magic. It was a win-win: Customers could get beauty services on-demand at home, and beauty experts would have another valuable stream of income. “Most beauty professionals work on a freelance basis,” says Pacheco. “This seemed like a smart way to connect them with clients.”

Four years later, and the market is bustling with similar apps like GlamSquad, StyleBee, and Priv. Many of these apps are only available in big metros, like New York and Los Angeles. Today, beGlammed announces it is getting a major tech makeover to better compete in this crowded market.

Customers will receive a suite of new functions, like the ability to geo-track their stylist and upload photos of their desired look. But perhaps more importantly, beGlammed is updating the stylist-facing side of the app to make the brand more attractive to them. It will allow them to review their earnings and chat directly with their clients in the app, so they have more control over their business.

beGlammed is also trying to beat its competitors by being available in a wider range of markets, 27 in total, including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Boca Raton, Florida. It has also partnered with brands like Disney, Uber, Nike, Rent the Runway, YouTube, and Sugarfina for events that require stylists. “Our goal is to be the most attractive app to stylists, since they’re at the heart of our business,” says Pacheco.