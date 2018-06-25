Apple admits some of its MacBook keyboards stink

For months users of Apple’s newest MacBook have been complaining about their new, thinner keyboard. Specifically, users have complained the keys get easily stuck, fall off, or just don’t do anything when pressed. Now Apple has admitted that a “small percentage” of MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards from 2015 to 2017 may have issues–and the company will fix the keyboards free of charge, reports MacRumors. While that’s sure to make some MacBook owners happy, plenty are still simply upset about the new butterfly mechanism keys, which allow the keyboards to be thinner. Fans of previous MacBooks say that, in addition to the problems the keys seem to have, they just miss the feel of the older, traditional scissor mechanism keys. If you have an affected MacBook, you can bring it into an Apple Store for your free repair.
