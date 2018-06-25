Women in Saudi Arabia can now legally drive

The world’s longest ban on women driving has officially come to an end. On Sunday women gained the right to drive cars in Saudi Arabia, the last country in the world to have a ban on female drivers. With the end of the ban came a flood of applications for driving licenses. CNN reports that more than 120,000 women applied for a driver’s license on Sunday alone. The ability to drive will allow more women to join the workforce, however, the rights of women in the country still have a long way to go as other restrictions on women are still in place in the male-dominated society, including the right to marry, work, or travel without the approval of a male guardian.
