Elon Musk: It’s possible we’re the only advanced civilization in the universe

At least, that’s what he’s implying in his latest tweet. The billionaire inventor shared a link to a Universal-Sci story about a new study that hypothesizes that we humans are the only advanced civilization in the observable universe. Musk tweeted a link to the article, arguing that the chances humanity is the only advanced civilization is a reason we must leave this planet for the stars. Musk wrote: “This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization & extending life to other planets.”
This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization & extending life to other planets https://t.co/UDDP8I1zsS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2018
He then followed up his tweet with a little clarification about his belief, admitting it’s unknown if we’re the only advanced civilization, but even a small chance we are means we should take to the stars to preserve humanity:
It is unknown whether we are the only civilization currently alive in the observable universe, but any chance that we are is added impetus for extending life beyond Earth
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2018