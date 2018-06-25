Elon Musk: It’s possible we’re the only advanced civilization in the universe

At least, that’s what he’s implying for his latest tweet. The billionaire inventor shared a link to a Universal-Sci story about a new study that hypothesizes that we humans are the only advanced civilization in the observable universe. Musk tweeted a link to the article, arguing that the chances humanity is the only advanced civilization is a reason we must leave this planet for the stars. Musk wrote: “This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization & extending life to other planets.”