ZTE can’t fix its urinal because of American ban

The company has been banned from buying American-sourced products by the Trump administration. While the ban is greatly hurting ZTE’s supply chain and bottom line, it also means that some of its workers in China are just going to have to wait to take a piss. A urinal at one of its offices in Shenzhen, China, is broken, but, since it is made by New Jersey-based American Standard, ZTE is unable to buy replacement parts for it in fear of breaking the export ban the U.S. has imposed, reports the South China Morning Post. The company has posted a sign above the broken toilet promising that once the U.S.-government ban is lifted the urinal will be fixed. It seems until then, its employees will just have to hold it.
