Apple admits MacBook keyboard problems, promises free fixes or refunds

Chalk another one up for the Steve Jobs Must Be Rolling In His Grave files.

Today, 9to5Mac reports, Apple acknowledged a series of quality-control problems with the keyboards on nine different models of MacBooks and MacBook Pros, and offered either free fixes or refunds for previous repair work. The models affected will be covered for four years from time of purchase.

In general, the issues–which many users have reportedly complained about since the introduction of the thin butterfly-design keyboards three years ago–involve keys that fee sticky and/or unresponsive. Earlier this month, 9to5Mac had reported on three separate class-action lawsuits related to the keyboard problems.