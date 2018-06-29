4 emotional intelligent skills that are overrated

Emotional intelligence, or EQ, is a skill that’s going to make you thrive in the future of work, and VCs look for it in founders when they decide whether or not to invest in a company. But EQ encompasses a wide range of attributes.

It’s obvious why certain EQ habits–like being a good listener, having empathy, and managing stress are important to workplace success. But there are also EQ skills that have, well, probably gotten more hype than they should have. That’s not to say that they’re terrible to have, but as set out below, they’re not always necessary or appropriate in every circumstance.

1. High self-esteem

Having high-self-esteem used to be all the rage. The problem is, sometimes too much self-esteem can inflate your ego, and it becomes harder for you to come to terms with how others really see you–particularly when it comes to your flaws and not-so-flattering parts, writes Melissa Dahl, editor of New York Magazine‘s Science of Us.

Rather than focusing on increasing your self-esteem, Dahl argues that everyone should strive for “self-clarity.” This means seeing yourself and situations through a non-emotional lens, and acknowledging your imperfections that others see in you. If this doesn’t come naturally, Dahl suggests thinking of a time when you felt low in self-confidence. Let yourself feel the feelings, but then step back and think, has this happened to others? You might realize that your flaws are not so embarrassing and are easier to accept after all.

2. Positive thinking

In a world driven by fear and negative headlines, optimism can seem like an attractive attribute. It’s easy to see why. When you know how to turn obstacles into opportunities, and focus on what went well rather than what went terribly, the inevitable challenges of life can seem less daunting to face.

It’s a great thing to be an optimist, but there is a time when too much of it isn’t a good thing. For example when you’re overly optimistic about achieving a goal, you’re less likely to work hard toward it, making you less likely to achieve it. As Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic previously wrote for Fast Company, “those who skew more pessimistic about reaching their goals may be more likely to achieve them, not least because their self-doubt pushes them to work harder to reach them. When you really want something, you’re better off thinking that you won’t get it than assuming you will.”