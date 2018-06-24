BET Awards 2018 live stream: How to watch the red carpet and ceremony without a TV

Raise a glass to the perpetuity of awards season, because the BET Awards are happening tonight at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Viacom-owned BET Networks will broadcast the event, with red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Los Angeles time). Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx will host the ceremony, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The awards honor a broad range of talent, genres, and topics, including music, movies, music videos, and sports. DJ Khaled tops the list of nominees with a total of six, including a Video of the Year nod for “Wild Thoughts,” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Other nominees include Beyoncé for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Bruno Mars for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Tiffany Haddish for Best Actress, and Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor. You can find the full list of nominees here.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to stream the awards online without cable, your options are limited, as Viacom-owned networks are noticeably absent from some of the top streaming services. I’ve rounded up a few of the best choices for watching BET online below: