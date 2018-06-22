AT&T’s Time Warner deal and net neutrality’s end gave us WatchTV

The Time Warner premium video bundled into new “unlimited” wireless plans from the media giant’s new owner, AT&T, will be zero-rated, or streamed without impacting a subscriber’s monthly data allowance. CNN, TBS, TCM, and other channels from WarnerMedia (the former Time Warner) are part of WatchTV, AT&T’s new skinny video streaming service. Offering 30+ channels, it’s $15 a month as a standalone offering but is bundled into AT&T’s new $80-per-month “Unlimited &More Premium” and $70 “Unlimited &More” plans.
AT&T announced WatchTV one day after lawmakers in California, under intense lobbying from AT&T, removed rules prohibiting zero-rating from what was to be the “gold standard” in state-level network neutrality laws.
What is zero-rating? ISPs sell the broadband pipe that delivers the entire internet’s worth of content to consumers. Increasingly ISPs own not only the pipe but some of the content too. Using “zero-rating” ISPs can give their own content an advantage over other content by making it not count against the user’s monthly data allotment.
AT&T lobbyists worked feverishly for months to kill or water down California’s network neutrality bill after it was introduced earlier this year. The bill passed the California Senate. But in a strange behind-closed-doors move late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, members of the California Assembly removed key provisions in the bill, including the one prohibiting the kind of zero-rating AT&T is using.
AT&T’s press release for WatchTV suggested that data caps would not apply to WatchTV but didn’t say so directly. “If you’re on an AT&T postpaid or eligible prepaid data plan, streaming the WatchTV app over the AT&T wireless network will not count against your allotted data,” an AT&T spokeswoman confirmed to Fast Company Friday.
Some analysts have told me AT&T is using zero-rating to “weaponize” the content the company acquired when it bought Time Warner. The pricing tactic gives subscribers some good reason for staying tuned to the WatchTV service rather than competing services such as Hulu or Netflix that would deplete their data allowance. This stands in contrast to T-Mobile’s “Binge On” plans, which helped popularize zero-rated video in the U.S. but apply it to major services which T-Mobile doesn’t own, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
“The weaponization is basically the effort to put content that is not owned by AT&T under the data cap while zero rating things that are owned or affiliated with AT&T,” said EFF attorney Ernesto Falcon in an email to Fast Company. “Without net neutrality, they can do a lot more than just zero rate–they can prioritize the data from their networks and degrade the traffic from alternative sources of media.”
Lobbying pays off
The annoucement of WatchTV provides tangible evidence that for AT&T, the Time Warner deal and network neutrality were closely related issues and the two most important policy issues for the company in the Trump era. Without the freedom to zero-rate the Time Warner video assets, Time Warner would have been worth far less than the $85.4 billion AT&T paid. In its quest to influence these key issues, AT&T even went so far as to retain the sketchy personal attorney of Donald Trump himself, Michael Cohen.
Whatever it did, and however many lawyers were involved, AT&T won big in the end. The FCC, under the leadership of ex-Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai, ignored public opinion and used questionable data to justify its dismantling of the network neutrality rules in 2015’s Open Internet Order. The Trump FTC, holding that a coupling of AT&T and Time Warner would give AT&T too much control of the media market and harm consumers, sued in federal court to block the deal, but the court green-lit the merger on June 12. AT&T completed the acquisition three days later.
When California nearly passed a net neutrality bill that would have filled the regulatory vacuum left by Pai’s FCC, AT&T marshaled its considerable influence in the state and convinced lawmakers to neuter the bill. Originally, it would have prohibited just the kind of zero-rating the telecom giant had in mind for the premium video content it just got with its Time Warner buy.