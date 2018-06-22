AT&T’s Time Warner deal and net neutrality’s end gave us WatchTV

The Time Warner premium video bundled into new “unlimited” wireless plans from the media giant’s new owner, AT&T, will be zero-rated, or streamed without impacting a subscriber’s monthly data allowance. CNN, TBS, TCM, and other channels from WarnerMedia (the former Time Warner) are part of WatchTV, AT&T’s new skinny video streaming service. Offering 30+ channels, it’s $15 a month as a standalone offering and is bundled into AT&T’s new $80-per-month “Unlimited &More Premium” and $70 “Unlimited &More” wireless plans .

AT&T announced WatchTV one day after lawmakers in California, under intense lobbying from AT&T, removed rules prohibiting zero-rating from what was to be the “gold standard” in state-level network neutrality laws.

AT&T lobbyists worked feverishly for months to kill or water down the California bill after it was introduced earlier this year. The bill passed the California Senate. But in a strange behind-closed-doors move late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, members of the California Assembly removed key provisions in the legislation, including the one prohibiting the kind of zero-rating AT&T is using. Had the California bill passed intact, other states may have used it as a model for its own network neutrality bills.

AT&T’s press release for WatchTV suggested that data caps would not apply to WatchTV streaming but didn’t say so directly. “If you’re on an AT&T postpaid or eligible prepaid data plan, streaming the WatchTV app over the AT&T wireless network will not count against your allotted data,” an AT&T spokeswoman confirmed to Fast Company Friday.

Some analysts have told me AT&T is using zero-rating to “weaponize” the content the company acquired when it bought Time Warner. The pricing tactic gives subscribers some good reasons for staying tuned to the WatchTV service rather than competing services such Hulu or Netflix.

“The weaponization is basically the effort to put content that is not owned by AT&T under the data cap while zero-rating things that are owned or affiliated with AT&T,” said EFF attorney Ernesto Falcon in an email to Fast Company. “Without net neutrality, they can do a lot more than just zero-rate–they can prioritize the data from their networks and degrade the traffic from alternative sources of media.”

T-Mobile’s “Binge On” plans helped popularize zero-rated video streaming in the U.S. But, unlike AT&T, T-Mobile zero-rates major services that T-Mobile doesn’t own, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.