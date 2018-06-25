Amazon Prime members across the country now get more savings at Whole Foods

The Amazon-Whole Foods partnership is starting to bear fruit. On Monday, the digital retailer behemoth announced that Amazon Prime members shopping at all Whole Foods markets will now receive 10% off hundreds of select items.

The perk was first launched in Florida nearly two months ago but will be available at stores nationwide starting on Wednesday, June 27. Items include baby back pork ribs, sockeye salmon, organic red cherries, and Mochi ice cream, among others.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive–in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” said Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a press statement. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

Members interested in further savings can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account, and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. They can also use their phone number at checkout.

It’s been a year since Amazon announced a deal to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Since then, it’s announced several new features, including Prime member savings for Whole Foods grocery delivery in select regions.