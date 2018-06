Here are the top 10 Instagram-worthy beaches based on hashtags

Looking for an Instagram-worthy vacation spot that will make your friends and family feel all kinds of FOMO? Price-comparison website TravelSupermarket has revealed the world’s most popular beaches, according to how many times people have posted a photo on Instagram that includes a hashtag with the location’s name.

According to its data analysis, the beach that has accumulated the most hashtag bragging is Whitehaven Beach on Australia’s Whitsunday Island, where the beach hashtag was used 129,585 times. Just a quick glimpse at the search results for the hashtag #whitehavenbeach shows why everyone’s dying to let everyone know that they have been there:

Runners up include Lanikai Beach at Kailua, Hawaii (#lanikaibeach used 117,525 times), Horseshoe Bay in Southampton, Bermuda (#horseshoebay used 90,404), and Cayo Coco Beach in Cuba (#cayococo used 84,494), which is particularly impressive considering the island’s spotty internet service. But it’s worth paying for cell service to prove that you saw IRL flamingoes.

Bavaro Beach in the Dominican Republic; Boulders Beach outside Cape Town, South Africa; Bournemouth Beach in the United Kingdom; Pink Sands Beach in Harbour Island, Bahamas; Ao Nang Beach in Krabi, Thailand; and Playa Paraiso Beach in Tulum, Mexico, round out the top 10.

Is this a good place to ask my editor for a vacation? I think so!