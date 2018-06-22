3 problems with ABC killing off “Roseanne”

Because no TV show is ever really canceled in 2018, ABC is said to be bringing back some version of its highly rated (but ill-fated) Roseanne reboot just a few weeks after its eponymous star derailed the show with a series of incoherent and racist tweets.

The reboot of the reboot will reportedly feature the family at the center of the show, the Conners, and is likely to focus mostly on Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene. Beyond that, details are sparse, except that Roseanne Barr will have no creative or financial interest, according to ABC.

One obvious scenario is that the creators will simply kill off Barr’s character. (The synopsis for the reboot hints at a “sudden turn of events” in the Conners’ lives.) In a lot of ways, this makes perfect sense, notably because the character Roseanne was in ill health and the infamy of her real-life counterpart would make a kill-off storyline feel like a satisfyingly clean break. Based on a lot of the Twitter chatter around the news, that’s a storyline many viewers would like to see.

But if history is any guide, that may not be the most prudent option—at least, not if ABC wants to create a sustainable franchise. Here’s why: