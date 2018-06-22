Leak reveals 2018 Amazon Prime Day might start on July 16

And it would run for 36 hours, from noon on the 16th to 11:59 p.m. on the 17th. That’s according to a Prime Day banner accidentally published on Amazon’s U.K. site and discovered by TechRadar before being pulled. If the banner is correct, it would make the 2018 Prime Day the longest ever, beating 2017’s 30-hour sale. Prime Day began in 2015 and is Amazon’s version of Black Friday, but in the summer. The day (or day and a half in this case) sees massive sales of items sold on Amazon, which are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Last year Amazon said its 2017 Prime Day was its “best ever” without revealing specific numbers, with the company saying “tens of millions” of Prime members bought something.
