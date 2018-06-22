Police say driver of autonomous Uber was watching Hulu right before fatal crash

Arizona police have revealed that the safety driver behind the wheel of the autonomous Uber involved in the fatal cash in March was streaming Hulu right before the car hit and killed a pedestrian, reports Reuters. A 318-page report has deemed the fatal collision “entirely avoidable” if the safety driver had been paying attention. The safety driver’s Hulu records were obtained by the police, which showed the driver’s account was playing The Voice for about 42 minutes and ending at 9:59 p.m., which “coincides with the approximate time of the collision,” according to the report. It is not yet known if the driver will be charged with vehicular manslaughter.