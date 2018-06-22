Top 5 ads of the week: Cannes Lions Grand Prix edition

Bonjour! Salut! Many French felicitations to you from the Riviera, where the attention industry has gathered for the last week of its biggest annual convention and awards . The bauble sweepstakes aren’t done yet, but this week’s Top 5 is a high-five to a handful of the best Cannes Lions Grand Prix so far. Onward!

Nike “Nothing beats a Londoner”

Award: Social and Influencer Cannes Lions Grand Prix.

Who: Nike, Wieden +Kennedy London

Why we care: Oh just watch it. As Wieden+Kennedy London creative directors Paddy Treacy and Mark Shanley told me back in February, “There was a feeling that Nike had lost touch with the real kids of London and our campaigns didn’t talk to them in their own language anymore. So we wanted to get back on their level and create a new voice and presence in London that makes ripples around the world, allowing our consumers to see, touch, and feel the Nike brand again.” Mission accomplished.

Kingo “Creating the largest clean energy user base in history”

Award: Product Design Cannes Lions Grand Prix

Who: Kingo, Ogilvy Colombia/Ogilvy Guatemala, Powell Communications

Why we care: Backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Kingo is a decentralized clean energy service for off-grid communities, and this project installed solar panels and batteries in rural homes at no cost.