Melania Trump sends a questionable message en route to the border

Publicly speaking, Melania Trump is usually a person of few words, with two prominent ones being “Be Best.” Consequently, the media and other internet sleuths spend a lot of time in service of decoding what messages she may be sending without speaking. Last year, for instance, the First Lady spoke volumes when she famously swatted Trump’s hand away on his first presidential overseas trip. When it comes to the subject of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy , however, Melania appears to be sending mixed signals.

Daily Mail reports that Melania Trump boarded her plane to Texas wearing a jacket that said on the back, "I really don't care, do u?"https://t.co/SeNGeux5jB pic.twitter.com/owHqTAyPdO — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 21, 2018

Over the weekend, the First Lady spoke out against the policy, calling the children being separated from their parents something she “hates to see.” She tempered her condemnation, though, by echoing part of her husband’s (incorrect) assertion that the Democrats can fix the issue. Now that Donald Trump has signed an executive order he claims will end the practice, the First Lady is heading to the border herself to see the policy in action and “thank law enforcement and social service providers.” Her choice of accompanying garment, though, has left many to speculate on her true feelings about the policy that has so far left over 2,300 children stranded away from their parents.

According to the Daily Mail, the First Lady embarked upon her jaunt from Andrews Air Force Base while wearing a $39 Zara military jacket with an unexpected message printed on the back: “I don’t care, do u?”

Do you care about how this message reflects on Melania Trump’s feelings about immigration? Let us know on Twitter.

UPDATE: Melania Trump’s spokeswoman denies that the first lady was trying to send any message with the garment she picked out to wear during a highly visible public event.