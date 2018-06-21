Hillary Clinton warned us about Trump’s family separation policy

If you spend enough time on Twitter, you’ll eventually see the truism that “there’s a Trump tweet for everything.” Like in 2014 when then-citizen Trump lashed out at then-President Barack Obama for golfing too much during his presidency, and then—if TrumpGolfCount.com can be trusted—went golfing himself 112 times since his inauguration.

But it’s not just Trump’s own past that can come back to haunt him. There are quite a few moments where presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned the country what Trump would do if elected, and people brushed it off as extremist or alarmist. Case in point, as pointed out by researcher Ethan Grey on Twitter: In the third presidential debate, Clinton said, “I don’t want to rip families apart. I don’t want to be sending parents away from children. I don’t want to see the deportation force that Donald has talked about in action in our country.”

In the wake of the ongoing crisis at our border, and the camps set up for the migrant children ripped away from their parents, it’s a chilling reminder that the country could have turned out very differently. It’s also a great reminder to vote.