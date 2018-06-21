AT&T is giving users of it latest unlimited plans a new live TV service

The company has announced that its two new plans, Unlimited &More and Unlimited &More Premium, will give users access to its new WatchTV service, reports Engadget . The services will allow users to access over 30 channels plus on-demand shows across the mobile devices, computers, and media hubs. The channels include a large number of WarnerMedia offerings including CNN, TBS, and TCM. AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner earlier this year.

The two new plans will go live next week. The Unlimited &More will cost $70 for a single line and give users access to 480p content (seriously, AT&T?). If you want 1080p content you’ll need to Unlimited &More Premium for $80 a month. Besides the increased video quality, the extra $10 a month will also give you access to a premium service of your choice, including HBO, Showtime, Amazon Music Unlimited, or Pandora Premium.