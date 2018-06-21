Apple wants your iPhone to replace your car keys

The company is a leading member of the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), which has just announced the publication of a new Digital Key specification–that is, a standardized tech solution that would allow car owners to download a digital copy of their car key to their smartphone and use that in place of a physical key. The CCC describes its new Digital Key spec as follows:
The solution will be car and smart device agnostic. It will enable consumers to conveniently lock/unlock the vehicle and start the engine along with other interesting features. The solution will also enable provisioning and sharing of keys with properties associated with them. The Digital Key specification will be built on existing standard technologies such as Global Platform, GSMA, Bluetooth, and NFC.
Besides Apple, a number of other tech and car companies are part of the CCC, including Audi, BMW, General Motors, Hyundai, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Volkswagen.