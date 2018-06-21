Match buys Hinge, furthering its dating app domination

Match Group has announced that it has bought a majority stake in the dating app Hinge. The company acquired a 51% ownership of Hinge, with the option to acquire the remaining 49% within the next 12 months. With its Hinge acquisition, Match Group continues its dating app domination. Matter of fact, Match Group probably owns most of the dating apps you probably use on a regular basis. Match Group’s current portfolio of dating apps now includes Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid, Match, and Plenty of Fish–along with almost 40 other brands. The only major dating app Match Group doesn’t own is Bumble–and it’s likely to stay that way after the conglomerate sued the anti-Tinder dating app over alleged patent and trademark violations.