This AI helps find great startups before the world discovers them

German startup Anydesk was already cash-flow positive when the founders opened an email from Stockholm’s EQT Ventures. Anydesk’s founders weren’t looking for outside investment, but were nevertheless intrigued. The partners at EQT Ventures’ two-year-old fund, with more than $650 million to invest, are not the erstwhile bankers who typically run European VC funds. Instead, they’re all company founders or high-level executives from European tech firms such as Spotify, Huddle, and Rebtel.

At a meeting in Berlin with venture lead Ashley Lundström, Anydesk cofounder Philipp Weiser learned about Motherbrain, a machine learning system EQT Ventures built to find under-the-radar startups. “She told us we were among the first companies that were discovered by this software,” says Weiser. In May, AnyDesk, which sells remote desktop software powered by a proprietary compression system, closed a funding round of $7.6 million with EQT Ventures.

Whether the money EQT is putting into Anydesk will turn into a success story remains to be seen. But the firm has applied the Motherbrain algorithm to historical data and shown that it would have identified some of today’s highest-flying tech companies as promising investment candidates before they became phenoms. For instance, the system would have flagged Airbnb, Snapchat, and Stripe when they had received only angel and seed funding.

Data-driven investing

Henrik Landgren was Spotify’s VP of analytics before he joined EQT Ventures. “You have millions of companies out there,” he says. “How would you ever know who to talk to? The old way is to talk to the ones that seek you out through your networks, but the more modern approach is to use the latest technology and data and algorithms to proactively reach out to the ones that have the highest probability of becoming good investments.”

Motherbrain monitors several million companies using financial data such as funding, web ranking and app ranking data, social network activity, and much more. EQT Ventures continuously adds data about its own assessments of companies in order to train Motherbrain to focus on the right opportunities.

The software is used during every stage of the investment process, but its most important function is prioritization: suggesting which companies the fund should look at now. “Anydesk came out clearly because of the traction that they show in their metrics,” says Landgren. “They were not experienced fundraisers. They were a really smart, clever team that built this product that had amazing traction.”

Motherbrain also speeds up the assessment of a company once it’s on the fund’s radar. Its ranking is used even if the source of the recommendation is not Motherbrain itself, and the system also contains useful information such as competitors and market size. It can even help companies once EQT Ventures has invested in them, because it contains so much data about investors, competitors, emerging technologies, and trends in the market. “For example, with B2B companies, we can use Motherbrain to help them to find leads for new customers,” says Landgren.