World Cup rankings, player ages, history: These 33 interactive maps have all your FIFA facts

Part of the fun of the FIFA World Cup (at least for those of us who could care less about soccer) is digging through all the random trivia. For instance, did you know that Germany ranks No. 1 in Coca-Cola’s official World Cup ranking ? Can you name all 12 Russian stadiums hosting the matches this year? Did you know that Serbia and Denmark have the tallest players?

If you get excited by this kind of statistical minutiae, you definitely want to check out this new series of interactive maps from Esri, a spatial analytics company that has been using its mapping software to produce handy visualizations of World Cup maps. The new series includes visualizations specific to the 2018 World Cup (like player ages and average height) as well as broader stats about World Cup history (like all-time wins). My favorite of the bunch was the map of this year’s surprise absences, which include Chile, Italy, Wales, and–of course–the United States. We’ll get ’em next time, guys.

The “Story Map,” as Esri calls it, includes 10 data-viz presentations, with 33 maps total. Check out the full series here while you live-stream today’s World Cup matches from your work computer. The map series is also embedded below.