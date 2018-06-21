BuzzFeed’s secret to a great summer? Consulting for other brands

Maybelline wants to give you everything you need for an Instagrammable summer. Today, the cosmetics giant has launched “summer fundles”–beauty bundles including both its best-selling products and trending summer items popular on social media for sale on Amazon .

To concept and produce the four kits, playfully named “Instant Glow-Up,” “Makeup Artist,” “Balm-y Day,” and “Send Nudes,” the company, part of the $6 billion cosmetics giant L’Oreal, worked with an unlikely partner: BuzzFeed.

In the two years since BuzzFeed Commerce started, the division, which is led by Quirky founder Ben Kaufman, has sold customers cookware at Walmart and custom-labeled wine. It has also developed a thriving e-commerce business using affiliate links that drive sales to clients. Providing consulting services to help brands develop new products and solve business challenges is its latest evolution.

The partner innovations team, led by buckyballs entrepreneur Jake Bronstein, hopes to use data and insights from BuzzFeed’s commerce and editorial operations to help brands develop new products and find solutions to marketing challenges.”People already come to BuzzFeed Commerce because they want to have reach, that’s when we help them with things like affiliate links,” he says. “If they want to go deeper and find a richer way to connect with a millennial audience and take full advantage of our data and insights, partner innovations can help.”