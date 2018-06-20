advertisement
ICE spokesperson melts down over United and American Airlines taking political stands

[Photo: DHS/Wikimedia Commons]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Reaction to the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families continues apace. Today, a few airlines weighed in on the issue: American, Frontier, and United Airlines all announced they would not help transport migrant children who were separated from their families. All three companies essentially said the same thing–such a policy is not congruent with their values. It’s still unclear whether commercial airlines have been used in this capacity before.

Nonetheless, the statements caught the eye of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency’s spokesperson, Tyler Houlton, tweeted some angry words at the airlines.

We’ll see if the airlines respond to this tweetstorm. Or if Houlton will delete his tweets. Lately, tweets from DHS officials have not been aging well.

