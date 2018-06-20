Four things you need to know about new Disney Animation chief Jennifer Lee

This week the long-simmering parlor game over Disney and Pixar’s future was finally resolved when Disney announced that former creative chief John Lasseter would be replaced by Up director Pete Docter (at Pixar) and Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee (at Disney). The two are taking over duties from the Pixar cofounder, who took a leave of absence last fall following allegations of behavioral “missteps,” including unwanted hugs and kisses of female employees. Lasseter is staying on at Disney until the end of the year as a consultant.

Sources say both Docter and Lee were chosen because of their strong track records as well as their people skills—both play well with others, something that is particularly important given the internal tensions that Lasseter stirred and that have been made public in recent months. Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement that Docter and Lee embody the spirit, culture, and values of their respective studios.

The only question is, will Disney and Pixar’s new leaders have the ability to not play nice when necessary? As one source says, “John could be tough and say, ‘This is not working.’ He pissed people off. Do either Pete or Jennifer have that in them?”

Docter, who is a member of Pixar’s storied Brain Trust, is more of a known entity, or at least has a long track record at Pixar. Exceptionally tall and introspective, Docter was one of the company’s first hires and went on to write and direct Monster’s Inc., Up, and Inside Out. He also wrote the original stories for all of the Toy Story films. Colleagues describe him as preternaturally calm, even in tense situations.

But Lee is more of an unknown, having arrived at Disney later in her career. A trained screenwriter, she is known for being “strong with story” as well as someone who has navigated the politics of Disney and Pixar “with class,” as one source says. Here are the four things you need to know about Walt Disney Animation’s new creative officer:

1. She was the first woman to direct an animated film at Disney

Lee made history in 2013 when she became the first woman to direct an animated feature at Disney; Chris Buck was her co-director. A (very small) smattering of women have directed animated films at other studios: Jennifer Yuh co-directed Kung Fu Panda 2 at DreamWorks Animation, and Brenda Chapman’s credits include Prince of Egypt (DreamWorks) and Brave (Pixar). But Disney was slow to crack open its boys’ club. Lee is also a director on Frozen 2, which comes out next year.