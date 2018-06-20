California’s net neutrality bill has just been “eviscerated” (UPDATED)

UPDATE : 11:15 a.m. The author of the California network neutrality bill Scott Wiener has withdrawn the legislation from consideration in the California Assembly. Wiener said amendments weakening his bill that were passed without a committee discussion last night have resulted in legislation he can no longer sponsor and support.

In an unusual move, the members of the California Assembly’s Communications and Conveyance committee voted to amend California’s promising network neutrality bill before it was even discussed in committee. The committee hearing is happening in Sacramento right now.

The amended bill (SB 822), originally written and sponsored by Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), was circulated with key provisions removed or watered down late Tuesday night. Parts of the bill that prohibited broadband providers from charging access fees to internet content companies and “zero rating” their own services were removed.

A staffer in Wiener’s office told me just as the committee hearing started that the bill had already been “eviscerated.”

A long line of witnesses approached the microphone at the beginning of the hearing, stating uniformly: “We support the bill as written and oppose the hostile amendments to the bill.”

Some speakers extemporized to express their outrage: “I’m really disgusted with what happened here today, this is really disgusting,” said one women from Davis, California. She was quickly cut off by the chairman of the committee, Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles).

Sources said in the days leading up to today’s hearing that it was Santiago who pushed through the amendments. AT&T is one of Santiago’s biggest donors, providing him with $880,000 during the last election cycle.