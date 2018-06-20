United and American Airlines vow not to help the U.S. government separate families

U.S. air carriers are weighing in on Trump’s controversial border separations—and they say they want no part of it.

American Airlines released a statement on Wednesday asking the U.S. government to not use its planes when transporting migrant children away from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

The airline said the family separation policy currently being implemented at the border “is not at all aligned with” the company’s values. While it has “no knowledge” that U.S. officials used American airplanes to transport the children, it “would be extremely disappointed to learn that is the case.”

Rival carrier United Airlines released a similar statement on Twitter.

Both companies say they are drawing a line in the sand for the government. “We have every expectation the government will comply with our request and we thank them for doing so,” American’s statement read.