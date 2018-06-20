SoulCycle just launched a new media division

Fans of SoulCycle will soon have more ways to interact with the cult-fave brand: The New York City-based fitness company announced the launch of a media division.

SoulCyle hired three media industry veterans–Gregory Gittrich (formerly at Mashable), Laurel Pinson (formerly at Glamour), and Angela Bowers (formerly at Vox)–to engage customers beyond the gym’s four walls. In a press statement, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan said, “Their combined digital, product, and media experience will allow us to serve our riders in new and unique ways, as well as deliver meaningful and transformative experiences around the globe that complement our studio experience.”

Programming will reportedly consist of content “and experiences using a variety of mediums, including music, video, audio and experiential events,” reports The Hollywood Reporter. Projects are slated for later this year.

SoulCycle is currently in 15 markets, with 88 studios across the United States and Canada. In the last year the brand announced its expansion into non-cycling pursuits with SoulAnnex, a studio focused on cardio, yoga, and HIIT. It also expanded on its current SoulCycle offerings with SoulActivate, an on-the-bike class that heavily incorporates high-intensity interval training.

“We say internally that it’s never been about a bike,” Whelan previously told Fast Company. “It’s always been about our rider and creating an experience for them. The bike was just the vessel.”