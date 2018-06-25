Graduated in May but still no job? Here’s what to do

Summer has arrived, and you’re starting to worry that you still haven’t landed your first job. What’s worse, your friends from school are all working and getting on with their careers. But don’t let it get you down. You probably just need to change your job-search strategy for the summer months and try doing things differently.

One of the most common missteps among entry-level job seekers is to keep doing the same things but in greater doses. If something isn’t working, doing more of it isn’t likely to work, either. And now that more recruiters and hiring managers are out on summer vacations, you may find hiring process slowing down, giving you a little extra time to rethink your game plan. Here’s how.

1. Tap into classmates who’ve landed jobs

Your fastest route to your first job is through people you already know. Classmates who’ve recently started full-time jobs are a great resource. Reach out to everybody you know who’s managed to do that in a field you’re interested in. Those new hires won’t have a ton of leverage to advocate for you, but they’ll at least have contact information for recruiters and hiring managers in their companies. And whether or not it carries much weight, many will gladly serve as a reference. Since your classmates just went through the job search process themselves, they’ll know how to navigate it and can share some valuable tips. And if your friends are doing great work at the company already, their referral might give you more of a boost than you suspect.

2. Start a freelance or temp assignment

Interviewing for a full-time position as a freelancer or temp worker is better than interviewing as someone who isn’t working at all. First, you’ll have some experience to talk about in your interview and cover letter, which can help establish your professional credentials. Hiring managers are also likely to respect your resourcefulness when they see you’re doing everything you can to land full-time work.

Plus, contract jobs can often turn into a full-time offers. If your employer sees that you’re responsible, smart, hard-working, and compatible with their team, chances are they’ll consider you first when new positions open up.

