Tesla is suing a former employee for leaking confidential data

Tesla is reportedly suing a former employee for hacking into the company’s databases and exporting data to third parties, according to a CNBC . The lawsuit was filed against Michael Tripp, who reportedly worked at Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory. It claims he “admitted to writing software that hacked Tesla’s manufacturing operating system (‘MOS’) and to transferring several gigabytes of Tesla data to outside entities.”

Tripp, according to the lawsuit, allegedly also coded a way for this data to be systematically exported to people outside of Tesla. The lawsuit alleges that the former employee lied to the press about Tesla’s business.

I reached out to Tesla and will update this story if I hear back. You can read the full CNBC story here.