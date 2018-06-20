Rachel Maddow’s on-air breakdown reveals the empathy gap in politics

Out of Tuesday evening’s vast morass of morbid cable news emerged an apex example of the empathy gap between America’s two political parties.

On one pole, Fox News, a clash of ideas over Trump’s new child separation-based immigration policy went immediately off the rails. Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas informed Fox News guest Corey Lewandowski (you know, the Trump campaign manager who isn’t in jail right now) that a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome was recently separated from her mother at the border. Lewandowski’s reaction was unexpected, but ultimately unsurprising. In the range of all possible responses–incredulity, feigned compassion, actual sadness followed by a questioning of one’s life-choices–few could be worse than what Lewandowski did. He made the sad trombone noise, which phonetically looks like “womp womp.”

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, shortly afterward on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow had the diametric opposite reaction to receiving a piece of similar breaking news on air.

“This has just come out from the Associated Press,” Maddow began. “Trump Administration officials have been sending babies and other young children to at least three . . .”

At this point, she began to choke up, asking her producers to put up graphics from the story so she could regain her composure off-camera.