AMC is taking on MoviePass with $20 subscription plan

The world’s largest movie exhibitor will let people see three movies a week if they subscribe to the $19.95 a month plan, reports Variety. The subscription plan is known as AMC Stubs A-List, and AMC says it addresses the criticisms it previously harbored for MoviePass’s subscription service. Specifically, AMC says three movies a week is an economically sustainable business model, whereas it has previously likened MoviePass’s $9.99 a month subscription, which gives users access to a movie a day, to a house of cards.