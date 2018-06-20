The trade wars with Europe have begun

The European Union initiated its first salvo in retaliation for the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the continent. The European Commission on Wednesday gave permission for a 25% duty on U.S. imports covering a range of products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi Strauss jeans, U.S.-made playing cards, and bourbon whiskey, reports Bloomberg. The duties will cost over $3.2 billion to the U.S. economy and go into effect on Friday.